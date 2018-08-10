

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The US Government has issued a travel advisory warning its citizens not to visit the southern Indian state of Kerala because of the flash floods that inundated extensive areas.



Heavy southwest monsoon rains continue throughout the state, triggering landslides and flash floods.



As a result of above-average and ongoing precipitation in the past several weeks, some low-level areas are flooded and reservoirs have reached full capacity. Media reports the northern districts of Palakkad, Idukki, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram and the southern region of Kuttanad are among the most significantly affected. In all, 26 weather-related deaths have been reported so far.



Idukki hydro-electrical dam has opened its floodgates, which could impact the downstream area along the Periyar river in the Ernakulam district. Flights to Kochi were briefly suspended.



A Weather Alert issued by the United States Consulate General in India has urged U.S. citizens to avoid all areas affected by landslides and flash floods in Kerala.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX