

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Product Quest Manufacturing, the company that makes CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist nasal spray, has announced voluntary recall of the product as it may be contaminated with microbiological contamination known as Pseudomonas aeruginosa.



The continuous use of the recalled nasal spray containing a gram-negative pathogen can potentially lead to colonization and subsequent infection which can be life threatening for some, FDA said in a statement.



Product Quest hasn't received any reports of adverse events so far.



The product is used as a nasal decongestant and is packaged in a 0.5 fluid ounce bottle that is placed in an individual folding carton. 16,896 units were released with UPC code 50428432365. The affected CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist lot is Lot # 173089J, EXP 09/19.



