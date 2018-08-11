In den USA hat ein Mechaniker ein Flugzeug entwendet, ist damit ohne Erlaubnis abgehoben und schließlich abgestürzt. Der Vorfall ereignete sich im US-Bundesstaat Washington am Flughafen Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Außer dem Mechaniker war niemand an Bord der Dash 8Q-400 der Fluggesellschaft Alaska Horizon, die normalerweise für bis zu 86 Passagiere Platz bietet. Das Flugzeug stürzte über Ketron Island ab, wenige Kilometer südlich des Flughafens. Bei dem Mechaniker soll es sich um einen 29-Jährigen handeln, der bei der Fluggesellschaft angestellt war. "We've confirmed a Horizon Air Q400 that had an unauthorized takeoff from SeaTac around 8pm has gone down near Ketron Island in Pierce County, WA. We're working to confirm who was on board, we believe there were no guests or crew on board other than the person operating the plane", twitterte die Airline.

Die Hintergründe waren zunächst unklar.