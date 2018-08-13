

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. said it will soon begin a Phase 1 study to evaluate SB26 in healthy volunteers. SB26, also known as TAK-671, is a ulinastatin-Fc (UTI-Fc) fusion protein intended to treat severe acute pancreatitis. Non-clinical GLP safety studies performed in monkeys and rats supported early human studies with SB26.



The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single and multiple dose escalation Phase 1 study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of intravenous SB26 in healthy volunteers. Results of the Phase 1 study are expected in the third quarter of 2020.



SB26 is the first therapeutic candidate in the risk-sharing strategic collaboration agreement between Samsung Bioepis and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited , which brings together Samsung Bioepis' agile biologics development platform with Takeda's best-in-class experts in drug development to co-fund and collaboratively develop innovative therapies representing meaningful value to patients who need them.



