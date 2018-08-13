

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - BUWOG AG said that, the board of directors of BUWOG and Vonovia SE (DAIMF) as main shareholder of BUWOG, have jointly set the adequate cash compensation to be paid to BUWOG's minority shareholders in the course of the initiated squeeze-out proceedings to EUR 29.05 per share.



The ordinary shareholders' meeting of BUWOG, which will, among others, resolve on the transfer of shares of the minority shareholders to the main shareholder against payment of an adequate cash compensation, is expected to be held on 2 October 2018.



