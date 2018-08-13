

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported Monday that FRA welcomed about 6.9 million passengers in the month of July 2018, an increase of 7.5 percent.



FRA posted a new daily record on July 29, when 237,966 passengers traveled through Germany's largest aviation hub.



The number of aircraft movements rose by 7.3 percent to 46.648 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 3.2 percent to about 2.8 million metric tons.



Cargo traffic (airfreight + airmail) was the only category to post a decline, with 175,960 metric tons being handled at FRA (down 6.4 percent). This was attributable, among other things, to a reduced number of freighter aircraft operating from FRA and a decreased amount of belly freight being shipped on passenger aircraft, due to higher passenger numbers.



Airports in Fraport's international portfolio all showed positive development. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia remained almost level year-on-year, with 198,911 passengers being served (up 0.4 percent). Combined traffic at Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) rose by 6.8 percent to some 1.4 million passengers.



Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru reported an increase of 5.9 percent to about 2.0 million passengers. The Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) in Bulgaria, combined, served 1.4 million passengers, representing a rise of 7.3 percent.



