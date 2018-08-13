

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) announced that Chief Financial Officer David Wells plans to step down after helping the company choose his successor. The search will include both internal and external candidates. Wells joined Netflix in 2004 and has served as CFO since 2010.



Wells said. 'After discussing my desire to make a change with Reed, we agreed that with Netflix's strong financial position and exciting growth plans, this is the right time for us to help identify the next financial leader for the company. Personally, I intend my next chapter to focus more on philanthropy and I like big challenges but I'm not sure yet what that looks like.'



