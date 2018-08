WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold stocks have moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session on Monday, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 3.1 percent. The index has fallen to its lowest intraday level in well over two years.



The sell-off by gold stocks comes amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, with gold for December delivery plunging $20.10 to $1,198.90 an ounce.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX