

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA (NVDA) announced its first Turing architecture-based GPUs, revolutionizing the work of 50 million designers and artists by enabling them to render photorealistic scenes in real time, add new AI-based capabilities to their workflows.



The NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000, Quadro RTX 6000 and Quadro RTX 5000 bring hardware-accelerated ray tracing, AI, advanced shading and simulation to creative professionals. Also announced was the Quadro RTX Server, a reference architecture for highly configurable, on-demand rendering and virtual workstation solutions from the datacenter.



Quadro RTX GPUs will be available starting in the fourth quarter.



Nvidia said Quadro RTX 8000 will come with 48GB memory at an 'estimated street price' of $10,000, while the Quadro RTX 6000 with 24GB memory should price at $6,300, and the Quadro RTX 5000 with 16GB memory will price at $2,300.



