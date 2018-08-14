sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

225,23 Euro		+2,31
+1,04 %
WKN: 918422 ISIN: US67066G1040 Ticker-Symbol: NVD 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
223,83
225,63
13.08.
224,24
225,16
13.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NVIDIA CORPORATION225,23+1,04 %