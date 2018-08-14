

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) reported Tuesday that first-half profit before taxation was 23.88 million pounds, compared to last year's 181.95 million pounds.



Earnings per ordinary share plunged to 12.40 pence from 100.40 pence a year ago.



Revenue earnings per share for the period were 15.7 pence per share, a rise of 8% from the 14.5 pence per share for the first half of 2017.



Investment income increased to 34.46 million pounds from last year's 31.70 million pounds.



Total income was 37.07 million pounds, compared to 193.09 million pounds a year earlier.



During the first half of 2018, Witan's net asset value or NAV total return was 1.14% taking the par value of debt and 1.11% taking debt at fair value. This was marginally ahead of the benchmark's return of 1.06% during the period.



Further, the company announced that a second interim quarterly dividend of 5.25p per ordinary share will be paid in September. Total dividends paid in respect of the period are 10.5p per ordinary share, up from 9.5p last year.



