

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) reported earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $15.57 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $38.21 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $650.59 million from $692.37 million last year.



Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $15.57 Mln. vs. $38.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.26 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q2): $650.59 Mln vs. $692.37 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $790 - $840 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $4.0 - $4.2 Bln



