

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $117.84 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $87.05 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of $146.16 million or $1.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $2.33 billion from $2.26 billion last year.



Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $146.16 Mln. vs. $116.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.97 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.86 -Revenue (Q2): $2.33 Bln vs. $2.26 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $9.3 - $9.5 Bln



