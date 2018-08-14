

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The South Korean government on Tuesday said it would ban some 20,000 BMW vehicles from the country's roads after some of them caught fires.



South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has imposed the ban after 27 engines went up in flames between January and July. The engine fires had made BMW's Korea unit to issue a recall of 106,000 diesel vehicles including the 520d.



Drivers are not allowed to use those cars except for taking them to safety checks. The transport ministry said the ban was imposed amid public concerns over safety. The ban is intended for quicker safety checks rather than punitive action against the owners, the ministry said.



'I am asking owners of the BMW cars subject to the recall to actively cooperate to prevent bigger accidents, despite your inconvenience,' Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee told a press conference.



