

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - SORL Auto Parts Inc. (SORL) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $6.74 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $5.92 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.1% to $128.50 million from $91.73 million last year.



SORL Auto Parts Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.74 Mln. vs. $5.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q2): $128.50 Mln vs. $91.73 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $450 Mln



