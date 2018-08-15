

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Activist investor Carl Icahn started a few new positions over the last quarter and added to his stakes in Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF), according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Icahn also increased his stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL). Icahn also started new positions in AmTrust Financial Services Inc. (AFSI), Cigna Corp. (CI), Energen Corp. (EGN) and Dell Technologies Inc. Class V shares (DVMT) along with shares of VMware Inc. (VMW).



Icahn trimmed his stakes in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) and Xerox Corp. (XRX).



