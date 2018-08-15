

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche EuroShop (DUSCF.PK) reported that its funds from operations for the first half of 2018 rose to 75.5 million euros, from 70.9 million euros last year.



EPRA earnings significantly improved to 73.6 million euros from last year's 68.0 million euros, owing to the portfolio expansion (+8.2%).



Consolidated profit declined to 55.3 million euros from 56.2 million euros in the prior year.



EBIT climbed by 6.0% to 98.0 million euros. The growth was attributable in the main to the Olympia Center in Brno, which has been included in the consolidated figures since 31 March 2017.



Revenue grew to 111.6 million euros from 105.8 million euros in the prior year.



The Deutsche EuroShop management team is sticking to its forecast for financial year 2018 and aims to pay a dividend of 1.50 euros per share for the financial year. The expectation is that the dividend will increase by a further 0.05 euros for 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX