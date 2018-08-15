

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. (DL) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $5.13 million, or $0.154 per share. This compares with $2.93 million, or $0.089 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $5.76 million or $0.173 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.8% to $47.42 million from $35.44 million last year.



China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $5.76 Mln. vs. $3.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.173 vs. $0.103 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $47.42 Mln vs. $35.44 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $54.2 - $56.3 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $167.3 - $169.3 Mln



