

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher Plc (KGF.L) reported Thursday that its total group sales for the second quarter were 3.26 billion pounds, up 3.4 percent both on reported constant currency basis.



Group Like-for-like sales were up 1.6% helped by improved performance of weather-related categories which contributed 2% growth to Group Like-for-like sales.



The company said it started its transformation two and a half years ago and is on track to deliver its strategic milestones for the third year in a row.



Véronique Laury, Chief Executive Officer, said,' In Q2, I'm pleased that we grew our sales after the exceptionally harsh weather conditions in Q1. In B&Q, Screwfix and Brico Dépôt France we delivered good sales growth. However, the performance of Castorama France has been more difficult and as a result we have put additional actions in place to support our full year performance in France with the benefits expected to come through in H2.'



In UK & Ireland, total sales grew 6.0%. Like-for-like sales were up 4.2% reflecting improved performances at B&Q and Screwfix within the context of a continuing weak UK consumer backdrop.



In France, total sales were down 0.7%, Like-for-like sales declined 1.0%. Sales for the home improvement market (Banque de France data) were up.1% in the second-quarter.



Total sales in Poland were up 2.5%. Like-for-like sales were 1.3% against a strong comparative.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX