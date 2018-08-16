

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Chemring Group plc (CHG.L) said that its U.S- based subsidiary Chemring Sensors and Electronic Systems or CSES has been awarded a $93 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity or IDIQ contract to refurbish and refresh the U.S. DOD's fleet of Husky Mounted Detection Systems (HMDS).



The enhanced fleet will include the addition of an array of new technologies designed and developed by Chemring Group to be effective against the most challenging targets, according to the company.



Chemring said that work under this contract will be carried out at CSES's facility in Dulles, Virginia.



