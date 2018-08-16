

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The FUCHS Group sold its 50% share in MOTOREX AG Langenthal, founded in 1973, for 17 million Swiss francs to the former local partner, MOTOREX-BUCHER Group AG in Langenthal.



Over the past four decades, FUCHS PETROLUB and MOTOREX-BUCHER have grown strongly both nationally and internationally. Both companies are grateful for the former partnership but intend to go separate ways in the future, FUCHS said.



FUCHS said it will participate in the Swiss market directly and with trading partners under the FUCHS brand in the future.



