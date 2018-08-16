

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L) Thursday announced its plans to close a skincare manufacturing site in Sligo, Ireland. The closure will affect 165 jobs at the plant.



The facility will be shut down on a phased basis over next the three years. Management at the skincare facility considered alternatives before making the decision, however, insufficient demand for the products left with no other option. Workers were informed of the closure this morning.



In a statement, GSK said that the site had delivered significant improvements in cost and efficiency. 'However, demand for the products made on site has not grown in line with previous expectations, due to the highly competitive market in which we operate, making our current business model unsustainable.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX