

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB),the world's largest social media website, has acquired the rights to broadcast Champions League matches for free in Spanish-speaking Latin American territories.



UEFA announced that Facebook has been awarded certain media rights in Latin America, which will allow Facebook the exclusive right to broadcast certain UEFA Champions League live matches across Spanish-speaking territories during the 2018-21 cycle. Facebook has secured the exclusive free-to-air rights to 32 live matches each season, including the final and UEFA Super Cup.



The matches will be available on the UEFA Champions League Facebook Page. Wednesday highlights and magazine programs will also be shared each match-week on Facebook.



Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Events SA Director of Marketing said: 'We are delighted to welcome Facebook to the UEFA family of media partners. As the largest online social media platform globally, Facebook will ensure wide-ranging free-to-air coverage of the world's most prestigious club competition.'



Peter Hutton, Facebook Head of Global Live Sports Programming said: 'We're proud to be the exclusive free-to-air home for UEFA Champions League matches across Latin America for the next three years. This world-renowned competition exemplifies how sports can connect communities, so we look forward to helping fans watch these live matches together and are committed to working closely with our great partners at UEFA to deliver an innovative viewing experience.'



Last month, Facebook acquired the rights to broadcast live Premier League games in Asia from the 2019-2020 season. Facebook will have live broadcast rights to show league games in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.



According to reports, the social networking giant paid 200 million pounds to acquire the right to broadcast each season's 380 games, topping bids from BeIN Sports and Fox Sports Asia.



