CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - After trending lower over the past few sessions, shares of Boeing (BA) are showing a notable rebound during trading on Thursday. Boeing is currently up by 4.4 percent after ending Wednesday's trading at its lowest closing level in well over a month.



The rebound by Boeing comes after UBS issued a Buy rating on the aerospace giant's stock with a $515 per share price target.



