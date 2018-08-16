

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.17 billion, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $0.93 billion, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Applied Materials Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 billion or $1.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.5% to $4.47 billion from $3.74 billion last year.



Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.21 Bln. vs. $0.93 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.20 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q3): $4.47 Bln vs. $3.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.92 to $1.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.85 - $4.15 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.41 to $4.49 Full year revenue guidance: $17.1 - $17.4 Bln



