

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) said that Opdivo (nivolumab) received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as the first and only Immuno-Oncology treatment option for patients with metastatic small cell lung cancer whose cancer has progressed after platinum-based chemotherapy and at least one other line of therapy. Approval for this indication has been granted under accelerated approval based on overall response rate or ORR and duration of response or DOR. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.



Opdivo is associated with the following Warnings and Precautions: immune-mediated pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis, endocrinopathies, nephritis and renal dysfunction, skin adverse reactions, encephalitis, other adverse reactions; infusion reactions; and embryo-fetal toxicity.



The approval for Opdivo in patients with SCLC whose cancer has progressed after two or more prior lines of therapy was granted priority review from the FDA.



Small cell lung cancer is one of two main types of lung cancer and accounts for about 10% to 15% of all lung cancers. Small cell lung cancer is an aggressive disease, and symptoms often are not detected until the cancer is at an advanced stage. In the United States, about 27,000 cases of SCLC are expected to be diagnosed in 2018.5 From the time of diagnosis, five-year survival rates for extensive stage SCLC, or Stage IV, are about 2%.



