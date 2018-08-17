

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) plans to retrain its entire staff after more than 640 customers got sick after eating at a Chipotle restaurant in Ohio last month.



According to CNN, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said that starting next week, every Chipotle employee will receive a new training on 'food safety and wellness protocols.' As of June, the company employed about 70,000 people across roughly 2,450 locations.



Health officials found that a type of bacteria found in food left at unsafe temperatures is the cause of an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness that struck 647 people who ate last month at a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant in Ohio.



Between July 26 and July 30, customers of a Chipotle restaurant in Powell, Ohio, just north of Columbus, complained of food poisoning and diarrhea after eating tacos and burrito bowls there.



Local health officials say a bacterium known as Clostridium perfringens caused the outbreak. It is commonly found in beef, poultry, gravies and dried or pre-cooked foods that 'are prepared in large quantities and kept warm for a long time before serving,' according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



