WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open significantly lower, shares of Dean Foods (DF) have climbed off their worst levels but remain firmly negative in late-day trading on Friday. Dean Foods is currently down by 5 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in well over seven years.



The initial sell-off by Dean Foods came after J.P. Morgan downgraded its rating on the dairy producer's stock to Underweight from Neutral.



