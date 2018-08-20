

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) said it will phase out paint removal products with the chemicals methylene chloride and N-Methylpyrrolidone or NMP from its stores in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America and its website, www.walmart.com, by February 2019.



Walmart said the move is consistent with its efforts to accelerate the adoption and use of sustainable chemistry practices that exceed customers' expectations. The company noted that the initiative also goes above and beyond current legal and regulatory compliances.



'At Walmart, we are committed to providing our customers with access to affordable, effective and more sustainable products. We will continue to work with suppliers, NGOs, academics, government and industry stakeholders as we advance our sustainable chemistry commitments,' said Zach Freeze, senior director of strategic initiatives for sustainability at Walmart.



Last year, Walmart became the first retailer to participate in the Chemical Footprint Project survey. The company's categories of focus include household cleaning, personal care, baby, pet, beauty, and cosmetic products.



