

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rapper Nicki Minaj took to Twitter at the weekend to air out her grievances after her record, Queen, only debuted at No.2 in the Billboard US album chart behind Travis Scott's Astroworld.



Scott claimed another week in the top spot after Astroworld sold 205,000 equivalent units, while despite moving 185,000 equivalent album units in its opening week, Minaj's fourth album trailed behind the Texan rapper.



Minaj alleged that Scott's album was boosted by selling more than 50000 Astroworld packages, in which fans could purchase the album, tour tickets and merchandise in bundles.



'Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn't have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA,' Minaj wrote on her Twitter page, claiming that she is the real winner.



Minaj called on Billboard to changing the US chart rules.



She also alleged that fans were given the incentive to potentially catch a glimpse of Scott's partner Kylie Jenner and newborn, Stormi: 'I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi.'



She notes that Queen broke the record of being No. 1 in 86 countries.



The 35-year-old singer also pointed finger at Spotify by saying that she lost 12 hours of sale time by not releasing her album exactly at midnight. 'Even tho they've been giving away my music for free for years & I am one of the top Spotify artists of all time'.



She also accused the streaming service of taking away her promotion they had promised for the first couple of days.



She wound up a series of tweets by passing off her remarks as a 'sarcasm/dry humor.'



