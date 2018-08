WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank AG (AAALF.PK) announced its Supervisory Board has appointed Marc Oliver Hess as a member of the Management Board, with effect from 1 October 2018. He will assume the function of Chief Financial Officer. Hess will additionally assume responsibility for the Treasury division.



Marc Oliver Hess was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Postbank AG in 2007, a position he held until leaving the bank at the end of March 2018.



