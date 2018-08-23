

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in August, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.5.



That's up from 52.3 in July, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, input and output price inflation climbed to multi-year highs, while overall demand improved - although export orders failed to rise for a third straight month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX