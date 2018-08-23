

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) is on the hunt for self-driving technology and recently tried to buy Aurora Innovation, an autonomous-driving startup founded by veterans of Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc., Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The German carmaker has been scouring Silicon Valley for targets or partnerships that can help it develop self-driving cars and other mobility technology. Volkswagen had talks to buy Aurora, which is already a partner, only to be rebuffed because the Palo Alto, California-based company wanted to maintain its independence and work with multiple carmakers, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX