

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $644 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $406 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $638 million or $1.54 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $2.17 billion from $1.93 billion last year.



VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $638 Mln. vs. $559 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.54 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.17 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX