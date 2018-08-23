

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $297 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $271 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $4.09 billion from $3.80 billion last year.



Gap Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): . vs. $231 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q2): $4.09 Bln vs. $3.80 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 to $2.70



