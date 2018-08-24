

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) said that it appointed Neil Hunn as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2018. Hunn is currently Roper's Chief Operating Officer and has served as an Executive Vice President and Group Vice President since joining the Company in 2011.



The company anticipates that Hunn will be elected to its Board of Directors in the near future.



The company noted that Hunn will succeed Brian Jellison, who will remain Executive Chairman of Roper's Board of Directors. Jellison has decided to step down from his positions as President and Chief Executive Officer to focus on his health following the diagnosis of a medical condition at the end of last week.



