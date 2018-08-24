

ISLANDIA (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) said that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, has expired with respect to the proposed acquisition of CA Technologies (CA).



Expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the pending transaction, which was announced on July 11, 2018.



The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of CA shareholders and antitrust approvals in the EU and Japan. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the fourth calendar quarter of 2018.



In July 2018, Broadcom said it agreed to acquire CA Technologies. The all-cash transaction represents an equity value of about $18.9 billion, and an enterprise value of about $18.4 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX