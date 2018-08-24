

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL, GOOG) Waymo self-driving car unit has opened a subsidiary unit in Shanghai, China.



According to a business registration filing, Waymo has set up a unit called Huimo Business Consulting Co. in Shanghai on May 22.



The filing says the subsidiary will be focused on logistics consulting, supply chain, and autonomous driving parts and product design. The arm, which was set up with registered capital of 3.5 million yuan ($511,000), lists Waymo as an investor.



China Money Network was the first to report on the new entity.



A Waymo spokesperson confirmed Thursday to TechCrunch that the unit had been formed in Shanghai and that people are working there.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX