

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - iQIYI Inc. (IQ) said it has come to a far-reaching new partnership with Ctrip (CTRP), Asia's largest online travel agency and the second largest in the world.



As per the agreement, iQIYI V7 VIP members will be able to enjoy all of the exclusive perks available to Ctrip's Prime Members, including discounts on hotel bookings and entry to sightseeing attractions, fast track airport security service, priority access for purchasing train tickets, as well as experience the comfort of Ctrip's airport VIP lounges. The benefits will be available to V7 VIP members for one year after activation and the offer can be redeemed before June 30, 2019.



