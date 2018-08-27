

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - Allstate Corp. (ALL) said that it has agreed to acquire InfoArmor Inc., a provider of employee identity protection to more than 1 million employees and their family members at over 1,400 firms, including more than 100 of the Fortune 500 companies. The privately held company, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, will be purchased for $525 million in an all-cash transaction expected to close later this year.



The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.



