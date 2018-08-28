

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $0.5 billion, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $0.3 billion, or $0.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $0.7 billion or $0.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $7.8 billion from $7.5 billion last year.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $0.7 Bln. vs. $0.4 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.44 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.8 Bln vs. $7.5 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.39 - $0.44 Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.55



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX