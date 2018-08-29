

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Soft drink giant Coca-Cola has agreed to buy Moxie, the official state beverage of Maine, from its bottling partner Coca-Cola of Northern New England, an independent bottling partner of the larger company in Bedford, New Hampshire.



Coca-Cola has not released any financial details of the deal, which is expected to close this year.



Moxie has been around since the 19th century. It's flavored with a root extract that gives it a distinctive taste that polarizes drinkers.



Coca-Cola says bottling of the soda will remain in New Hampshire. Coca-Cola said the company will 'ensure it stays true to its Northeastern roots.'



'Moxie is a great brand with a great heritage. Coca-Cola Northern New England has been a strong steward of the brand over the last decade and we take seriously our responsibility to ensure it stays true to its Northeastern roots,' a Coca-Cola spokeswomen said.



