BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bertrandt Group (BDTG.DE) reported that its post-tax earnings for the nine-month rose to 32.09 million euros from 27.818 million euros in the prior year.



EBIT rose by 23.9 percent to 43.350 million euros, despite there being two fewer working days than in the previous reporting period.



Total revenues increased by 2.3 percent year on year to 752.63 million euros.



