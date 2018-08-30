

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco SE (UNBLF, UNRDY) reported that it recurring net result for the first-half of 2018 rose to 703 million euros from 614 million euros last year. Recurring earnings per share grew by 7.3 percent to 6.61 euros from 6.16 euros last year.



Adjusted Recurring earnings per share increased to 6.58 euros from 6.16 euros in the previous year.



Net Rental Income was 861 million euros, up from 794 million euros in the previous year.



Tenants sales increased by 2.6% for the Group and by 3.2% for Flagship centres, outperforming national sales indices by +131 and +196 bps, respectively.



