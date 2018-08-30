

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Telecom giant AT&T (T) announced Thursday that Indianapolis is the 7th city to get mobile 5G network this year, joining Dallas, Atlanta, Waco, Charlotte, Oklahoma City and Raleigh.



The company also said it has invested nearly $425 million in Indianapolis area wireless and wired networks during 2015-2017. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses. In 2017, AT&T made more than 525 wireless network upgrades in the area.



The company also launched 5G Evolution in Indianapolis last year. 5G Evolution markets are locations where the firm has deployed technologies that enable peak theoretical wireless speeds for capable devices of at least 400 Mbps.



Bill Soards, president AT&T Indiana, said, 'Whether you're a retailer, car wash owner, hospital, manufacturer, public safety entity or a bank, we expect 5G will eventually change the customer experience and provide new economic opportunities for your business. It was a natural choice for AT&T to name Indy as one of the twelve introductory 5G cities.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX