WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open notably lower, shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) have seen some further downside during trading on Thursday. Abercrombie is currently down by 16.7 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in nearly three months.



The steep drop by Abercrombie comes after the apparel retailer reported an unexpected fiscal second quarter profit but sales that came in below analyst estimates.



