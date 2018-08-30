

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday, August 30, crossed the $2,000 per share threshold for the first time ever and is on its way to be the second company to reach $1 trillion market valuation.



The online retailing giant's shares are currently trading at $2,015.10, up $17.00 or 0.85%. Amazon shares have risen about 71% this year, and 600% over the past five years.



Moffett Nathanson's Greg Melich has become the latest analyst to project a $1 trillion market capitalization for the company. Melich has raised his target to $2,100, as he expects Amazon's AWS cloud business to gain market share and expand profitability in the face of growing competition.



On Wednesday, analysts at Morgan Stanley raised the company's price target to $2,500.



'We have increasing confidence that Amazon's rapidly growing, increasingly large, high margin revenue streams (advertising, AWS, subscriptions) will drive higher profitability and continued upward estimate revisions,' analyst Brian Nowak said, according to CNBC.



With 487,741,189 shares outstanding as of July 18, a stock price of $2,050.27 would give Amazon a market cap of $1 trillion. Apple Inc. (AAPL) had achieved the $1 trillion feat on August 2.



