

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford has ditched its plans to import the Focus Active to the US from China next year, due to the import tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.



The auto maker was planning to begin shipping a new version of the Focus from China, starting in the second half of 2019. However, the new 25% tariff imposed by Trump administration no longer make it feasible to import the Active from China.



The 25 percent tariff on cars that are assembled in China has made a 'very difficult business case for [Ford], so we're choosing to deploy these resources elsewhere,' Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president of North America, said on a conference call on Friday morning.



The Focus Active will still be sold in other parts of the world, Ford says.



Last month, the U.S. imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports, effectively sparking a trade war. Beijing retaliated by imposing similar duties on U.S. goods. Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on all $500 billion in imports from China.



