

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - India-based software services provider Wipro Ltd. announced that it has won a 10-year contract worth $1.5 to $1.6 billion, its largest contract to date, from US-based Alight Solutions LLC.



Wipro is required to provide a comprehensive suite of solutions and services to Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Alight Solutions.



'Our industry-leading partnership with Wipro will enhance our client experience by drawing on Wipro's leading position in automation and innovation, while allowing Alight to invest in its health, wealth and cloud-based solutions to meet the needs of our clients,' said Chris Michalak, Chief Executive Officer, Alight Solutions.



Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala said, 'We are delighted to be chosen by Alight as their long-term strategic partner in their enterprise transformation journey to bring digital experiences and offerings to employees and employers globally. This is a testimony to the capabilities we have built through our strategic investments in Wipro Digital, cloud platforms and cognitive platform Wipro HOLMEST. We will leverage this expertise to digitalize and modernize Alight's core across platforms, technologies and operations.'



