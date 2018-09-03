

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited announced finalization of an agreement with the Australian Government that allows for reimbursement of ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) for people ages six and over with cystic fibrosis who have two copies of the F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.



The company said a pathway to access for future Vertex CF medicine, tezacaftor/ivacaftor, has been established as part of the process.



