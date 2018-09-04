

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbines maker Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) Tuesday announced that it has received order for 99 MW project from Argentina.



The company received an order from AES Argentina Generación S.A., a subsidiary of the energy provider AES Corp., for the delivery of 30 AW132/3300 turbines.



The wind farm is located in the Province of Buenos Aires near Bahia Blanca. The location is characterised by average wind speeds above 10 metres per second.



Nordex said it will be assembling the turbines locally in Argentina and will be manufacturing the 120-metre high concrete towers locally as well. The contract also comprises a multi-year service for the wind farm.



